Edgartown Town Column

Hoping Easter was a joyous day for those of you who celebrate. As we await St. Elizabeth’s Church being back up and running, we attended Easter Sunday Mass at St. Augustine’s in Vineyard Haven, and as much as I love the ride to V.H., I cannot wait for the day Sunday Mass is back in Edgartown (for those who are unaware, St. Elizabeth’s has been having some projects done, and has been out of commission for a few months now). Combining my faith in God with the faith I have in a caffeinated drink and sweet treat on a spring Sunday from Behind the Bookstore is something I look forward to. I hear BTB will be back open by the end of the month. Not sure what the latest update from St. Elizabeth’s is.

While we await for Behind the Bookstore to reopen, the bookstore in question itself, Edgartown Books, reawakens this spring with its in-store author book signings. First up is local author Julia Spiro, who in a prepublication exclusive, will be signing her new mystery novel, “Such a Good Mom.” I got my hands on an advance copy this week, and I’m halfway through — it’s quite good, and I recommend everyone attend her book signing on April 26, from 2 to 4 pm. Not only is the book a great read, that day is also Independent Bookstore Day! To be honest, the best reason to attend is that you’ll get to meet Julia (whom I met for the first time also this week), and she’s an absolutely exceptional human. So much so that just 24 hours after meeting her, I had her back over at my house for warm chocolate chip cookies. She’s THAT lovely, and if you know her, you know what I’m talking about. Let’s all come out in support of this incredibly talented local author!

The Main Street paving project was completed, and kudos to the town on the great work — smooth roads make for lovely rides into town to meet with friends, and grab lunch at newly reopened spots like the Atlantic and 19 Raw Oyster Bar. I recently attended a cocktail party to celebrate the opening of the new Marsha McLennan Agency offices (on 23 Winter St., in Nevin Square) at 19 Raw, and if this cocktail food is an insight to what the full menu is this season, the food that Chef Joe Monteiro and his culinary team are crafting will continue to delight our community. The Bouquet of Bacon Lollipops with molasses and cayenne are seriously exceptional. Plus, their hospitality is top-notch, from the hostess who welcomes you to the bartender who serves your drinks.

While on the note about hospitality, during the Lenten season we started watching the Amazon Prime show, “The Chosen,” the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus. In one of the episodes, Jesus and his disciple, John, are building a tent structure, and John wonders why, since they are only passing through, to which Jesus replies, “Hospitality isn’t just for people with homes.” Which brings me to the point I want to make — a save-the-date for the next Chamber Chat at Cozy Corner Cafe on April 29 at 3 pm, where Harbor Homes of M.V., a vital organization dedicated to supporting individuals at risk of or experiencing homelessness on Martha’s Vineyard, will be offering an informational presentation about its mission, current programs, and the many ways you can volunteer and/or support their work. Come by to learn, connect, and be part of a growing community of engaged islanders. On that note, I’m signing off with a request to you: How can you be more hospitable this week with your friends, neighbors, or even to strangers you walk by on Main Street? Ponder on this, and if you have any great new ways to be welcoming, shoot me an email at marnely@gmail.com and share them with me!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.