Vineyard Preservation Trust celebrates 50th anniversary

1 of 7

The Vineyard Preservation Trust announces its 50th anniversary season, celebrating five decades of stewardship over the Island’s most beloved historic properties — the heart of Martha’s Vineyard’s community gatherings and seasonal traditions. This milestone year will feature events such as the much-anticipated Taste of the Vineyard weekend in June, along with special art installations and exhibitions. Exciting new additions to the season include the inaugural Edgartown Historic Home Tour, and Sound of the Vineyard, a music series held under the stars at the Grange Hall. The season will culminate in a golden summer celebration, “The Toast,” honoring 50 years of preservation.

Here are some of the events that will celebrate the Island’s rich history and vibrant community:

June 28 through Oct. 15 (times vary): “Golden Hours at the Vincent House.” A creative showcase by international artists Candice Smith Corby and William Pettit, “Golden Hours” transforms the Vincent House, Martha’s Vineyard’s oldest home, into a provocative experience where past meets present.

Wednesdays, July and August, 5 to 7 pm: The Sound of the Vineyard at the Grange Hall. This family-friendly event features the Island’s best local bands on the grounds of the historic Grange Hall. A lively evening for visitors and locals who appreciate the Vineyard’s celebrated musical roots.

Saturday, August 9, 7 to 10 pm, VIP 10 pm to 12 am: “The Toast”: VPT’s 50th birthday party! Dr. Daniel Fisher House. A high-energy evening of celebration, dancing, and sweets in honor of the Vineyard Preservation Trust’s 50th anniversary. It’s a festive night filled with fun, community, and excitement.

Monday, August 18, 10 am to 3 pm: Edgartown Historic Homes Tour, Carnegie Heritage Center. An exclusive opportunity to explore five private homes in Edgartown, with special access to VPT properties and the elegant Charlotte Inn. This inaugural event highlights Edgartown’s rich architectural heritage, stunning design, and breathtaking vistas.

For more details, vineyardtrust.org/events. For more information, contact Sissy Biggers at sissy@mvpreservation.org or Molly Pogue at molly@mvpreservation.org.