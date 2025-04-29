Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Hooray, hooray, the first of May, outdoor fun begins today!” —old Vermont saying

May 1in ancient Celtic tradition was called Beltane, and it was celebrated with festivals of fertility and cleansing. Beltane festivals are still popular; many still include the traditional Maypole, with children dancing and colors flying. The Chilmark School celebrates this tradition, to the delight of the students.

For everyone on the Island, May brings the hope and dread of the coming tourist season. I love this time of year, with shops and restaurants reopening.

There will be a celebration of life for Roger Thomas on May 4, at the Sailing Camp. From 1 to 4 pm, Roger’s family will welcome all to gather and share stories of a life well-lived.

A little birdie told me that Skip Campos is celebrating his 75th birthday on May 4. Actually, it was Celeste Drouin, and she told me that they will be celebrating with family, after returning from a trip to Palm Beach, where Skip enjoyed a week of boating and golfing. I remembered that Skip used to collect arrowheads in his days with his bobcat business, and Cici told me that he donated a few to the museum, one of which was 9,000 years old. Happy birthday, Skip!

Save the date: The MVRHS Minnesingers’ spring show will be presented in two performances on May 10, 7 pm, and May 11, at 2 pm. This is always one of the best shows of the year, and will be a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day! The title this year is “This Joint is Jumpin’,” and will include music and dance from stage and screen. A tradition of this show is solo performances from the graduating senior Minnesingers, which is always thrilling. Funds raised from the show help to fund their biannual European tours, as well as scholarships and expenses for concerts and competitions. All ticket sales are at the door at the PAC, for just $15 ($10 for seniors, $5 for students).

I want to say one more thing about the Minnesingers: these students learn incredibly rich music and intricate choral singing, as well as choreography, stage management, and production. And they do all this on their own time — it is evenings and weekends, for no credit or award. What they gain from this experience is invaluable — I have witnessed firsthand the impact this dedication has on their lives. Don’t miss the show!

Healthy Kids Day at the YMCA is Saturday, May 10. From 1:30 to 3:30 pm, join the fun — it’s free and open to the public! There will be bounce slides, an obstacle course, a toddler zone, face painting, an art station, Family Zumba, and more.

Happy birthday to Michael Johnson on May 1! Courtney Campbell celebrates on May 2, as do Megan Farrell and Amy Coffey. Happy birthday, ladies! Cinco de Mayo babies Willy Nevin, Todd Alexander, and Fred Hall will fiesta on the 5th! Happy birthday on the 6th to Leslie Hurd and Sarah Henry. Island rock star Don Groover has his day on the 7th.

