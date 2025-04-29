Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Have an awesome day, and know that someone has thought about you today.

The Minnespringers spring show is called “This Joint Is Jumpin’,” and the theme is songs from stage and screen. There are two performances at MVRHS: Saturday, May 10, at 7 pm, and Sunday, May 11, Mother’s Day, at 2 pm. All ticket sales are at the door (cash, credit card, check and Venmo accepted). Ticket prices are $15, $10 seniors, and $5 students.

The Minnesingers take biannual trips to Europe, where they give several concerts. Travel costs are steadily increasing. The Minnesingers Parents Group raises money to help fund these trips, scholarships to graduating seniors, and expenses for concerts and competitions. The spring concert is a key fundraising event, so they want to fill the seats. This concert will feature solo performances from the graduating seniors: Josephine Powers, Aiden Weiland, Aedan Coogan, Lulu White, Jameson Whitmarsh, Jordan Souza, Ken J. Christie, and Jhennifer Silva.

The program brings back memories for me. My mother loved to play records of Broadway musicals. As a student at the National Cathedral School in D.C., I had the remarkable opportunity to see live shows just before they went on Broadway. Two in particular stand out in my mind, “Porgy and Bess” and “The King and I.”

Tell your children or grandchildren that the M.V. Film Society is seeking paid interns, college students who want to learn about the work of nonprofits and the entertainment business. Must have their own Island housing for the summer.

On Friday morning, May 23, Nobnocket Boutique Inn at 60 Mount Aldworth Road, will host a live radio broadcast with the Fun107 breakfast show with Michael, Gazelle, and Michaela at Nobnocket to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Tune in and enter to win a getaway to the inn. Call 508-696-0859 for more info.

On Saturday, May 24, from 4 to 7 pm, Nobnocket will host a book signing event with New England travel writer Kim Foley Mackinnon, as she introduces her latest travel book, “100 Things to Do In Massachusetts Before You Die.” Go to Nobnocket to meet her, get her local travel tips, and enjoy refreshments. Buy a copy of the book and have Kim sign it for you. Book an overnight stay at the inn for a complimentary signed copy of the book.

Summer will soon be upon us, bringing people and more crowded calendars. There are special summer events you may want to note on your calendar now. In July and August, the M.V. Playhouse will offer a second production of “Chilmark,” a drama about the days in the 19th century when deafness was not a disability.

Happy anniversary to Craig and Laura Mayhew on Monday, “Cinco de Mayhew.” Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Ellie Williamson. Happy birthday tomorrow to Herb Ward and Martha Weiss.

Heard on Main Street: Kindness, when given away, keeps coming back.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.