Aquinnah Town Column

Last week I wrote about the kite-flying that took place on Easter Sunday at the Aquinnah Circle. I described it lovingly as “a community at play.” It was certainly that, but this week our community outdid itself on the “play” with its sparkling presentation of the second ever Aquinnah Variety Show at Town Hall. The show was pulled together thanks to the talent and sheer grit emanating from Laura Jordan-Decker and Kate Taylor, along with their assistant producer Barbara Wallen, and the piano genius of Wes Nagy. Performers gave a standing-room-only crowd acts ranging from poetry to prose, to dance, to painting, and music ranging from boogie-woogie to jazz, to opera, to fiddle. There was marching, there was a unicycle, and there were roller skates. There was even oil painting and a specially made video. It didn’t matter if the performer was amateur or professional — all were greeted with cheers, and the love just flowed. I was moved by the kindness and the patience, and the great big beating heart of our fine town.

The array of stars included the following: Brooke Adams, Joel Aronie, Nancy Aronie, Willow Bishop, Heidi Carter, Justin Corl, Ocie Coulter, Coco Decker, Laura Jordan-Decker, Lilou Decker, Max Decker, Robin Decker, Ava Dubno, Zoe Dubno, Cicada Evans, Haile Forté, Wren Forté, Jessica Goodenough, Stephen Hart, Andy Herr, Brian Nelson, Claire Page, Gary Paraboschi, Nick Peck, Josey Persinko, Virginia Robinson, Zuzu Sauer, Tony Shalhoub, Nadine Slate, Mary Sossong, David Stanwood, Claudia Taylor, Isaac Taylor, Kate Taylor, Livingston Taylor, Keren Tonnesen, Steve Tully, Faith Vanderhoop, Naushon Vanderhoop, Barbara Wallen, Cathy Weiss, Liz Witham, Jojo Whitcombe, Flo Whitcombe, Zaza Whitcombe, and Esme Zoref-Wilcox. Lighting and sound were provided by Scott Crawford and Keren Tonnesen. A big bravo and a thousand thanks to each of you.

On Thursday, May 8, at 5 pm at the Chilmark Community Center, there will be a presentation by the UMass Boston Gerontology Institute. It will highlight the findings and recommendations for the Up-Island Council on Aging resulting from six months of interviews, surveys, and focus groups. Researchers from the institute met with seniors and leaders from the three up-Island towns, including Aquinnah. It’s a fascinating report on current conditions and needs, and on hopes for the future. Come with your questions. Please bring your neighbors. The Up-Island Council is part of the necessary web of support available to people in our town, and knowing about it and helping it to do its work is important. Light snacks will be served right along with the rich data.

My friend Joel Aronie talks about the “organ recital,” which is his great way of saying that most of us older folks face varied maladies that are seemingly worthy of discussion every time we get together. I think we talk about these things because we’re looking for sustaining sympathy, because we find our aging bodies strangely fascinating, and because tending to ailments takes up so much of our time. Mallory Butler had surgery last week on her foot. She hasn’t complained about it at all, but she is likely to be laid up for a while, so please send her some of those sympathetic thoughts to sustain her. It’s a great and good thing that she has her beloved Nini there to help out.

Birthdays this week include Robin Robinson on May 11, and Eddie Stahl on May 15. Much happiness to them both.

Don’t forget to go and hear some great music by the Vineyard’s own Minnesingers on Saturday, May 10, at 7 pm or Sunday, May 11, at 2 pm, at the M.V. Regional High School’s Performing Arts Center. It’s a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day, and to provide support for this outstanding group of kids.

And don’t forget the annual town meeting on May 13 and town election on May 15.

