Real Estate Transactions: April 28 – May 2, 2025

Edgartown

April 28, Randall L. Gibbs and Gail H. Gibbs sold 32 Boldwater Road to David Willbrand and April Virginia Boise for $7,926,400.

April 29, Darlene Walter sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 502 Week 42 to Susan E. Bigley, Timothy M. Bigley, Michael T. Bigley, and Robert J. Bigley for $2,500.

April 29, Marta A. Carney-Smith, also known as Marta A. Carney, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 452 Week 22 to James Cashman and Catherine Cashman for $5,000.

April 30, Philip O. Reynolds sold 53 Anthiers Way and 56 Weeks Lane to Eliana Machado De Almeida for $900,000.

April 30, Evelyn Lowell Lynch and Amy Lowell sold 45 Mill St. to 45 Mill St LLC for $1,333,200.

May 1, Lenore Daniels Miller sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 506 Week 36 to Anne Noonan for $11,500.

May 2, Craig Willett sold 15 14th St. North to Marija Vranic and Igor Andric for $975,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 1, Diana Mitro sold 10 Nunes Way to Bruno H. Robadel for $1,100,000.

May 2, Elizabeth Grace Aureden, trustee of Aureden Family Trust, sold 33 Clay Ave. to Daniel M. Limerick and Dawn M. Limerick, trustees of Limerick Family Trust, for $1,665,000.

Tisbury

May 1, Dunn Family LLC sold 20 Union Court Unit A to PTL Properties LLC for $300,000.

May 2, William E. Scholl Jr., Lisa L. Scholl, and the Estate of William E. Scholl Sr. sold 31 Davis St. to Kelly Oaks and Udismar Oaks Jr. for $1,095,000.

West Tisbury

April 29, Alan P. Brigish, trustee of Alan P. Brigish 2008 Revocable Trust and Joyce A. Brigish 2008 Revocable Trust, sold 34 South Pond Road to Robin Lynne O’Neill and Richard Wells O’Neill for $3,000,000.

May 1, William J. Callahan and Melissa Boyce Callahan sold 16 Red Coat Hill Road to 16 Red Coat Hill Road LLC for $2,050,000.