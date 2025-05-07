Kids Do Dance program

1 of 16

Six young dancers, ages six through nine, skipped, twirled, and leaped away as I entered the classroom at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. They were warming up for an informal performance, part of the Yard’s Kids Do Dance (KDD) program that took place over their spring break.

The program’s focus is not to create little ballerinas, but to nurture kids’ creative side. It teaches them to think like dancers, move freely, and work together. “KDD is a unique and creative program that blends creativity, learning, and storytelling with movement,” said the Yard’s programming director, Yvonne Mendez.

Program co-director Claire Page explained the week’s focus: “We explored what it means to live on Martha’s Vineyard — our deep connection to the sea, the landscapes we call home, and the stories held in maps and memory. Through movement and imagination, we traveled through the past and present, honoring where we come from, who we are now, and why we love this Island so much.”

In preparation for their big show on April 25, students split their time between classroom dance lessons and exploring the Island’s rich history in the museum’s collections. They investigated exhibits, examined historic maps, learned about the history of lighthouse keepers, and studied artifacts. While organizers had set plans for the week, the museum’s manager of education, Rebecca Nutton, said that they aimed to respond to students’ interests and allow them to follow their curiosity.

For the performance, family and friends filled the bright, sun-filled museum classroom to watch the young dancers use what they had learned during the week to inspire their creative movements. Choreography based on their favorite museum objects — a megalodon tooth, Nancy Luce’s chickens, and heath hens — made up the amusing “Artifact Dance.”

In addition to short dance pieces, dancers showed off movement games that they had practiced daily with Page. One was the improvisational “Boogie Game,” in which two partners, constantly moving, had to be on a different level from one another — high, medium, or low.

After final bows and a round of applause, family, friends, staff, and dancers gathered for refreshments. While adults mingled, the dancers continued to leap and jump about.

Watching from the sidelines, Judy Soules was proud of her granddaughters, Erica and Olivia. “They had a fabulous week. They would be chattering about what they did all evening. It was the most peaceful week for them. In the mornings, they weren’t anxious. They were like, ‘It’s time to go, right? Come on, let’s get in the car.’ It was such a happy thing for them. It was good for their spirits.”

Jennifer and Joel Glickman looked on as their daughter Emi was otherwise engaged. Jennifer noted, “We’re longtime Yard fans. Emi has loved it. I think it’s the perfect accepting and expressive movement space. It opens up this whole world of possibilities. It’s feeling your body move and a whole different language. It’s extremely empowering for them.”

The KDD session was a collaboration between Page, Nutton, and education associate Taylor Smalley. For Nutton, the connection between the Yard and the museum is a natural one. “What we do with education at the museum is to impart that history is just stories about people, past and present. And that storytelling is what you’re doing when creating dance.”

And the young dancers, Nutton added, were able to channel their connection to the Island through art. “I think that children are inherently curious about this place where they live and where they come from. They have perhaps a family history, or just a personal lived experience that is connected deeply to our Island history, so giving them a chance to explore and play just opens doors for them. Also, play, dance, and art are wonderful ways to explore the past and to bring it back to life and make it real for children. It is a tactile way for them to see their connections with their history.”