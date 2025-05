Finally! It’s time to plant those gardens. Head over to Community Solar Greenhouse for its annual plant sale, and discover a vibrant selection of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, and more. It’s on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm until June 22. 114 New York Ave., Oak Bluffs. For more information, contact Sue Miller: smller8690@gmail.com, 774-563-8417.