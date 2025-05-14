Court Report: April 25 – May 5, 2025

April 25

Manoel M. Silva, 47, Edgartown; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and held, bail set at $300 with potential for bail revocation.

May 5

Elias C. Silva, 55, Edgartown; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

Matheus Guerra, 30, Edgartown; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held, bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jay A. Guzzi, 45, Quincy; operating motor vehicle with license suspended, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Bernardo D. Souza, 19, Edgartown; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding at a rate that exceeds limit posted, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.

Asher Cottrell, 30, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault on family/household member, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.