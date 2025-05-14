Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met Wednesday evening to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Collin Evanson with a Grand Slam (winning all games) 12/6 +80

Second, George Giosmas with a 10/5 +76 card

Third, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/5 +67 card

Fourth, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +21 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 10/4 +90 card

There were four 24-point hands, by Paul Breen, Kathy Kinsman, George Giosmas, and Doug Werther. There was one flush in the crib, by Jack Silvia. There were a total of seven skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

Please come and join us if you love cribbage. We meet every Wednesday evening (5:30 pm for food, and play starting at 6 pm) at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. The entrance is across from the tennis courts.