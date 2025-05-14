Thankful for the birds 

To the Editor:

A heartfelt thank-you to the wonderful crew at Featherstone Center for the Arts and the more than 100 artists who collaborated with Mass Audubon Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary to present “For the Birds.” It was a joyful celebration of the beauty of nature, captured in paint, clay, fabric, metal, wood, and photography. Hopefully, it inspired those who attended the reception, participated in a workshop, or toured the gallery to spend more time outdoors looking and listening for birds. Thank you to all the patrons who supported the exhibition. We hope to see you all again soon at Featherstone, or on the trails at Felix Neck.

Suzan Bellincampi, director

Mass Audubon Islands Sanctuary

and Friends of Felix Neck