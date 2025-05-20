Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

First, Roy Scheffer with an 11/5 +72 card

Second, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +37 card

Third, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +66 card

Fourth, Louis Larsen with a 9/4 +43 card

Fifth, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +1 card

Only three 24-point hands were played, one by Tricia Bergeron, and two from Roy Scheffer.

Six people got skunked (a game won by more than 30 points)!

We meet in the Culinary Department at the high school on Wednesdays. We meet at 5:30 pm for something to eat, and we start play AT 6 PM sharp!

if interested in playing, shoot me an email at maonmv@mac.com, or give me a jingle at 508-524-1220. Hope to see you there!