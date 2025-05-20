Louisa Gould Gallery is celebrating 22 years

1 of 3

The Louisa Gould Gallery in Tisbury is celebrating 22 years of business with a summer season kickoff party and opening artist reception. Five artists will be in attendance: Kate Huntington, Teek Eaton-Koch, John Holladay, Kathleen Tackabury, and Linda Besse. Sunday, May 25, from 5 to 7 pm for both the Springtime Show and the Sail into Summer 25 exhibits. Also on Friday, June 6, from 5 to 7 pm, Gould will host a Meet and Greet with Besse, a realist painter of seascapes, landscapes, and wildlife. For more information, visit louisagould.com/gallery/exhibitions.