Four Jewish Vineyard artists, Barney Zeitz, Hermine Hull, Jeanette Demeestere, and Elizabeth Langer, will discuss spirituality in their work at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center. The discussion will be moderated by Linda Vadász, and there will be a reception to follow. Sunday, May 25, 4 to 6 pm. Free, but registration is required. To sign up, visit bit.ly/MVHC_ArtAndSpirituality. 130 Center St., Vineyard Haven, 508-693-0745.