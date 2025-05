Though most Islanders know that whaling was central to the Island’s past, how much do we really know about its lasting impact? Join Martha’s Vineyard Museum research librarian Bow Van Riper for a deep dive into the history of whaling and the many ways it shaped (and continues to shape) life on Martha’s Vineyard. Catch the last session on Wednesday, May 28, 5:30 to 6:30 pm. M.V. Museum members: $15; nonmembers: $25. To get tickets, visit bit.ly/MVM_MVWhaling.