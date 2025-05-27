Vineyard boys, girls tennis teams sweep league titles

Both the Martha’s Vineyard regional High School boys and girls tennis teams swept the Atlantic Cape Cod League championships, finishing both with undefeated 10-0 league records, and 15-1 overall seasons.

The two squads secured their Championship titles early, outpacing competitors and accumulating a point-total that was impassable for the other teams to reach before the end of the season.

The girls sealed their undefeated league campaign earlier this month, with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Falmouth.

“That completed our league schedule and put us at 10-0,” head coach Bill Rigali told the Times. “We knew it would be a tough match against Falmouth because the first time we played them it was close, and it was close this time too.”

The team’s six additional matches are all non-league but count toward state qualifications.

Rigali credited the girls team’s success to the development of returning players, a team dedicated to improving the fundamentals, and strong leadership.

“I think our key players who returned from last year gained a lot of experience,” said Rigali.

Sophomore’s Laina Dubin and Leah Thomson, and Seniors Elle Pennington, Ella Moran, and Clementine Zeender, were all returning players, key to the team’s success Rigali said.

“Our starters played a lot of tennis last year and the experience from that was important; everyone improved their games getting up to the next level, and the leadership from our captains — they did an excellent job keeping the team together and focused,“ he said

The captains of the girls tennis team are seniors Ellie Pennington, and Sophie Winters, and sophomore Laina Dubin.

The depth of the girls team also proved crucial, with players like sophomore Tessa Schulz, junior Eleanore Mone, sophomore Maple Martone, and sophomore Winters stepping up to win big matches.

“Having that depth of eight to nine players when someone was out of the lineup was very important,” said Rigali. “I think that was a big key to our success.”

“They won almost all the matches they stepped in to play,” he added.

The girls team went from seven total wins last year, and 0-6 in their independent schedule, to 15 total matches won this year, along with five of the six from their independent schedule.

“Those teams were pretty much the same teams too,” said Rigali. “They had their same squad and I think once we started having success early in the season against some of the strong programs, that gave them some confidence.”

Rigali emphasized the importance of improving the fundamentals, community support, proper preparation, and having fun as keys to the team’s success this year.

“I say always focus on the fundamentals of the game, and prepare yourself on and off the court so you are ready to play, and have fun when you are out there,” he added. “If they stay true to those values, then everything else takes care of itself.”

Both teams are now poised for state playoffs, with each hosting their opening matches at the Island high schools Fennessy Courts. As of Tuesday, those games haven’t been scheduled.

The boys’ team, under head coach Nicole Macy, displayed unparalleled dominance as well this season, mirroring the girls success.