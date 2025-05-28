Edgartown Council on Aging: June 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

The Edgartown Council on Aging will be closed on Thursday, June 19, for Juneteenth.

Weekly Events

Monday

9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer

12:30 pm: Bridge

2 pm: Walking Group — Meets at Atlantic and Herring Creek in Katama

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

9 am: Mindfulness Meditation on Zoom with Noel Coakley

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

10:30 am: Walking Group — Meets at the Anchors

Friday

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

June Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

New program for residents of Chappaquiddick

The Edgartown Council on Aging and Healthy Aging M.V. have partnered to launch the Chappy Connect pilot program. This new, door-to door transportation program is available to Chappy residents ages 60-plus. Rides will be provided to medical appointments, the grocery store, the pharmacy, or other errand destinations. All services are provided free of charge due to generous funding from the Chappy Point to Point Race. Please call Lyndsay at 508-627-4368 to sign up for a ride.

June 1: 1 pm, Bingo

June 10: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department

June 11: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Please call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Wednesday of the month.

June 12: Shell painting and decoupage. Bring your own scallop, quahog, or oyster shells to decoupage, paint, seal, or decorate with other multimedia. Some shells, paints, and decoupage papers will be available.

June 13: Drop-In Tech Help with Rizwan Malik. No advance registration required.

June 17: 11:30 am, Vineyard Power community education session. The new MassSave three-year plan has just been approved, and with it come changes to rebates, incentives, and income guidelines for receiving enhanced incentives. Join us to learn more about these new programs aimed at encouraging people to install solar.

June 20: Noon, Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in June.

June 23: 9:30 am, Friends of Edgartown Council on Aging meet at the Anchors.

June 24: 12 pm, Lunch and Learn with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Join us in welcoming Chantale Patterson and Jennifer Angell to learn more about this valuable community organization, their wide range of services, and volunteer opportunities.

June 26: 2 pm, Join us for a fun takeoff on one of our favorite crafts: Paint a ‘Tiny Talavera’ pot. Supplies provided, free.

June 27: 11 am, Marty Gitlin presents “The British Invasion and American Answer.” A pre-lunch presentation exploring the very best of rock ’n’ roll’s past on both sides of the pond.