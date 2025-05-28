Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard: 100th anniversary

On Sunday, June 1st, at 10 am, the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Congregational and Baptist Churches of Edgartown worshiping together. The church partnership began in 1925, when both congregations were struggling to find and maintain ordained ministers. Eventually, the congregations grew closer, and incorporated as one united Federated Church.

The Federated Church congregation will commemorate this anniversary by gathering in front of the old Baptist Church, singing hymns as they walk down the sidewalk to the old Congregational Church building, on Cooke Street and South Summer Street.

“When congregations merge, it’s often more out of necessity than desire,” says the current Federated Church minister, the Rev. Dr. Mark Winters. “But Federated is very proud to be an inclusive community. We have people from lots of different backgrounds, not just Congregationalists and Baptists, but also Presbyterians, Methodists, Episcopalians, and others.” Winters notes that this inclusivity may be supported by their history.

For more information, reach out to the Federated Church of M.V. Minister: Rev. Dr. Mark Winters, marktfcmv@gmail.com, 630-699-5763, or to member Herbert Ward, wakemewhenitistime@outlook.com, 508-693-7683.