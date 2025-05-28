Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: June 2025

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

We are closed on Thursday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

Coffee and tea all day

9 am to 3 pm daily. Refreshments are served during all of our programs. Bring a friend!

Mondays

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller, in person or on Zoom.

12:30 – 1:30 pm, Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, May 12 and 19.

1 – 2 pm, Chair Volleyball. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.

Tuesdays

10 am biweekly, Peticare with Darci, June 3 and 17. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

12 pm biweekly, Oak Bluffs Police Department Luncheons, June 10 and 24. Call to make a reservation.

1 – 2:30 pm, Cornhole

1 – 3 pm, Crochet and Knit

Wednesdays

1 – 3 pm, Bingo!

Thursdays

9 am, Exercise with Bill White, in person or on Zoom.

12 pm, Themed Luncheon: Pizza Party, Thursday, June 5 and 26. Call or email to make your reservation. No reservation, no pizza!

1 – 3 pm, Crochet and Knit

Fridays

9 am, Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, in person or on Zoom.

10:30 am, Chair Yoga

11 am – 1 pm, Smart Phone Mastery with Rachel and Char Rooney. Learn to use your smartphone with confidence.

12 – 3 pm, Game Day. Mah Jongg and other board games.

12:30 – 2:30 pm, Coloring Get-Together. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!

Monthly Programs

June 4, Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop. Meet Chief Searle and his great team! Refreshments served. 10:30 am.

June 10, Wellness Clinic, 12:30-1:30 pm.

June 23: Social Security Video Display Program. Call for an appointment. 9:30 am.

Date to be determined: Monthly Board of Directors Meeting, 10:30 am, in person and on Zoom.

Outreach with Susan von Steiger, 508-693-4509, ext. 4