New scholarship to honor Rappaport

A new scholarship fund, created in memory of Ronald Rappaport — a celebrated Islander and an esteemed lawyer who passed away unexpectedly in 2024 — has reportedly raised over $1.5 million so far.

Established by Rappaport’s family and the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation (MVBCF) with support from MVYouth, the memorial fund was created to honor his legacy in the Island community by facilitating the education of future generations.

According to a press release from the bank’s foundation, the scholarships will be available to students “with deep connections to Martha’s Vineyard,” and who “embody Ron’s spirit of civic leadership.” Applications will open in September of 2025.

In addition to his work as a private attorney, Rappaport was known for his commitment to the Island community through his involvement with multiple boards — such as Martha’s Vineyard Bank and the Steamship Authority.

He was also the municipal counsel for four out of the six towns, was a founding member of the MVYouth, MVBCF, Vineyard Youth Tennis and the Permanent Endowment Fund, and in his free time, could be seen biking along the dynamic twists and turns of up-Island roads.

“Among the many things my father championed, three stand out: preserving the character of the

Vineyard, pursuing a life devoted to the public good, and supporting promising young people,” Julia Rappaport — Ron’s daughter — is quoted in the release. “This scholarship will honor his legacy by supporting Island students pursuing educational journeys that focus on the causes and spirit dear to his heart.”

For more information about the Ronald H. Rappaport Scholar Fund, please contact: Jennifer Ray, Community Engagement Director at 508-627-4266 or foundation@mvbank.com; or visit

mvbank.com/honoring_ron_rappaport