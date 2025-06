At the Oak Bluffs Open Market, enjoy local shopping, including artisans, specialty food, plants, cut flowers, vintage dealers, produce, and more. Plus music by John O’Toole. It happens every Sunday at Washington Park in Oak Bluffs from 10 am to 2 pm in June, 9 am to 1 pm in July and August, and 10 am to 2 pm in Sept. and Oct. through Oct. 12. For interested vendors, contact Kathleen Cowley at 508-939-1076.