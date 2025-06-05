Vineyard tennis teams dominate, advance to semifinals

1 of 4

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys and girls tennis teams are both moving on to the final four in the MIAA state tournament after the boys defeated the Medway High School Mustangs and the girls defeated the Newburyport High School Clippers immediately after, both in commanding wins on the high schools Fennessy courts Thursday afternoon.

The boys, for the third straight time in the playoffs this season, swept the competition; the girls dominated as well, winning 4 – 1.

“That was some of the best tennis I’ve seen them play all year,” said head coach of the boys team, Nicole Macy, after the match. “They came out here and they wanted every point and it showed.”

Senior captain and league MVP Zak Potter, as he has done all year, dominated in the first singles match, beating Tommy Vallante 6-1, 6-0.

Caleb Dubin was next on the Vineyard team. He secured a win, defeating the Mustangs Vic Chaupoir, 6-2, 6-2.

On the doubles court, first doubles Tommy Flynn and Kyle Levy won their battle against the mustangs Alex Menard and Tommy Stots, 6-4,6-4, The doubles match officially secured the best of five win for the Vineyarders. But they kept piling it on as Nate Walsh and Henry Wansiewicz secured a commanding victory over Colin Grimes and Jackson Ettenhofer 6-2, 6-2.

In the last set of the day, with victory already well secured, Kert Kleeman battled it out in a 10-point tie breaker against the Mustangs Danny Ramos. Kleeman won set one 6-4, and lost set two 4-6. In the tiebreaker, Kleeman took off, finalizing the sweep with a 10-5 win.

The Vineyarders hoisted their final four trophy just as the girls tennis team were taking the court, trying to punch their ticket to the final four as well.

In the girls match, they defeated the Newburyport Clippers 4-1 on Thursday afternoon to advance to the semifinals as well.

“I think all of the girls raised their game even more than the other day against Boston Latin,” said assistant coach Eddie Stahl after the match Thursday. “They all played steady. But what really helped them was the Island community showing up, people cheering, little kids running around. It’s a beautiful scene and they embrace it.”

Similar to their M.O. all season, first and second doubles took early and clean wins, leaving the singles players some breathing room and needing just one more win to clinch the match and final four.

In first doubles Leah Thomson and Zoe Treitman took a quick win with a final score of 6-1,6-4.

On second doubles, Ella Moran and Clementine Zeender earned a 6-2,6-2 victory.

“Both doubles were really solid,” said Stahl. “On first doubles, they are really finding their groove. Leah is just attacking the net and putting a lot of pressure on.”

For the singles, freshman Charlotte Marchard struck first, and her victory sealed the win for Vineyarders, 6-2,6-3.

First and third singles were last on the court.

Sophomore captain Laina Dubin had another long match for the second night in a row, going into a 10-point tie breaker after trading wins.

“Laina winning back-to-back matches that are both so tough and down-to-the-wire. Her tie breaker yesterday and coming back from behind today, I think that is a real achievement that will help boost her confidence going into final four,” said coach Stahl

Dubin secured the first set, 6-3, dropped the next set 5-7, and battled through the long third set to finish the match in a nail biter, 12-10.

Last on the courts was Tessa Schulz who was substituting on third singles for Ellie Pennington. Schulz battled through two gritty singles matches with a lot of back and forth but ultimately fell to the clipper 5-7, then 2-6.

“The girls come out every day and have fun. They show very little nerves and the community helps relieve that pressure. It’s really cool… they were great today ,” said Stahl.

The girls hoisted their MIAA Final Four trophy at center court and celebrated the win.

Both the boys and the girls teams do not know who they will play next, but the game will be on neutral territory.