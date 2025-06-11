‘Blooming Art’ by Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club

The “Blooming Art” exhibit, this year’s annual event from the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club, will be held from June 14 to 16 at the club’s historic summer home, the Old Mill in West Tisbury.

Founded in 1924, the club is the Island’s first conservation organization. It continues to promote horticulture, conservation, and the protection of the Island’s natural beauty. Blooming Art pairs original artwork by more than 35 Vineyard artists with interpretive floral designs created by talented club members. The exhibition is inspired by the Museum of Fine Arts Boston’s “Art in Bloom,” and continues the Garden Club’s tradition of merging artistic expression with horticultural excellence.

This year’s roster features notable artists like Margot Datz, Alison Shaw, Kenneth Vincent, and Marston Clough. Floral interpretations will be presented by a diverse group of Garden Club members, including Ellie Bates, Susan Hobart, Anne Kushwaha, and many more.

All artwork is available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds donated to the Garden Club by the artists. Proceeds from admissions, donations, and art sales support the club’s educational and conservation efforts, including the M.V. Garden Club Scholarship Fund, the Windemere Program, and maintenance of the Old Mill.

See “Blooming Art” on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, from 10 am to 5 pm, and on Sunday, June 16, from 10 am to 3 pm. Entry costs $15 per person or $25 for two, paid at the door. No advance registration is required.

Can’t attend? You can still support the cause. Donate online at marthasvineyardgardenclub.org, or mail checks to Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club, P.O. Box 5061, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit the Garden Club’s website at marthasvineyardgardenclub.org, and be sure to follow them on Instagram at @gardenclubmv and Facebook at facebook.com/gardenclubmv.