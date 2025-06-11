Can you dig it (quahog)?

Do you want to learn how and where to harvest local shellfish? Join Edgartown’s shellfish department at Katama Landing to learn techniques. You don’t need a shellfish license to attend, but you do need one for hands-on experience and to take home quahogs.

You can buy a license online at bit.ly/EDG_ShellfishLicenseApp, or in person on Friday, June 13, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at 87 Edgartown Bay Road, Edgartown. Register at bit.ly/EL_DigForShellfish. For questions, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221.