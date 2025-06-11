Film screening: ‘Conscious Light’

On Thursday, July 17, at 1 pm, the West Tisbury Library will host a free screening of the film “Conscious Light,” presented by Tisbury resident Steven Shapiro. The film features the life and teachings of Avatar Adi Da Samraj, and his work to establish a way of ultimate spiritual realization for everyone. It draws on extensive archival film, photography, and audio recordings, as well as interviews with students. The film captures candid, often humorous, and spiritually profound exchanges between Avatar Adi Da and his students over the course of more than three decades. Shapiro spent significant time from 2001 to 2005 with Adi Da Samraj on Kauai, Naitauba Island in Fiji, and in Northern California.

See the trailer at youtube.com/watch?v=m8j41irLLu4. For more information about the film, please visit consciouslightfilm.com. For more information about this event, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.