Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” —Martin Luther King Jr.

June 19 is Juneteenth, the day we commemorate the official end of slavery in the U.S. On the Juneteenth flag, there are three symbols: Bhe star represents freedom for every Black American, the burst around the star symbolizes a new beginning for all, and the arc shows a new horizon of opportunities.

The NAACP of M.V. will celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday, June 22, at the Portuguese-American Club from 2 to 5 pm. There will be cuisine catered by local African-American chefs, a performance by Island Hip-Hop, a free film, and more. Get your tickets at naacopmv.org.

Pride returns to Oak Bluffs this weekend with a fabulous parade at 3 pm, Rainbow Sip & Stroll through town starting at 4, and live music in Ocean Park from 4 to 6 pm. If you want to participate in the parade, arrive at the Island Queen landing area on the harbor by 2 pm to line up! And if you want to get the party started earlier, Friday night is Pride Party Night at the Ritz, hosted by our favorite Queens, Missy Steak and Larissa Montes, with music by the Philly Project.

ESP is playing on Saturday, June 14, at the P.A. Club from 6 to 9ish. Bring your snacks or supper, and enjoy everyone’s favorite dance band!

Don’t know if you have noticed, but Oak Bluffs Market Sundays has begun, every Sunday from 10 to 2 in Washington Park. Enjoy local shopping and specialty food, with live music by John O’Toole. Event contact is Kathleen Cowley: 508-939-1076.

Ron Jackson, who with his wife Peg and family ran the Ocean View Restaurant and Tavern for 36 years, passed away in January at the age of 87. The Jacksons took over the Ocean View the same year I moved here, in 1978. It was a fixture in Oak Bluffs life, our own Cheers, and the Jacksons were like family to every one of their many regulars. Ron’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, June 15, at the P.A. Club from 1 to 5 pm.

Built on Stilts Community Dance and Performance Festival will return to the Union Chapel this August for its 29th year! The festival is now accepting artist registrations, through July 1. Visit builtonstilts.org for more details and to sign up to perform.

The Howes House annual Art Show is coming on Friday and Saturday, June 20 and 21. This group has been painting together since 2001, and will be showing and selling watercolor paintings and cards. The Howes House, a.k.a. the Up-Island Council on Aging, is located in the center of West Tisbury, across from Alley’s. Call 508-693-3693 for more information.

Happy birthday to Sandi Hakala on June 14! Sandi shares the day with Mary Breslauer and Janna O’Shaughnessy. On the 15th, we celebrate Judy Pizzella and Kerry Quinlan-Potter. Birthday hugs to Kathryn Townes, Corinna Black, and Gayle Poggi on June 16. Happy anniversary to Rob and Amelie Loyot on June 17, and birthday hugs to Natalie DeHaro, Anne Caldwell, Rita Barbosa, and Ava Castro. On the 18th we celebrate Rachel Araujo, Jeff Burnett, and Sir Paul McCartney.

