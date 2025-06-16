Red Cat Kitchen’s Drag Brunch brings down the house

1 of 28

Drag shows are very popular these days, from the movie “A Star Is Born,” with performances by drag queen Shangela, to “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a reality show in which drag queens compete for money. Drag isn’t a new concept, however. According to the Hill, “The first drag queen may have been a former slave named William Dorsey Swann, who staged drag balls in the late 19th century. Drag balls flourished in the early 20th century during the Harlem Renaissance.

Recent anti-trans legislation, gender identity changes for licenses and more have brought uncertainty and fear to the LGBTQ community. Drag has been targeted as well, with Drag Story Hour and other events facing protests and threats. Due to these attacks, it would be understandable if drag events dwindled, but the opposite seems to be true. CNN Style reports that “LGBTQ historians and performers say drag will endure in spite of any fearmongering and hate. Survival, they say, is baked into the art form’s long, defiant legacy.”

The turnout for the Drag Brunch at the Red Cat Kitchen in Oak Bluffs showed that drag is still going strong. The line to get in stretched well past the restaurant entrance and down Circuit Ave.

“When Pride started taking off in OB, it led to us wanting to expand a little bit,” beverage director, general manager, and Drag Brunch organizer Timothy Lee said. “The owners [Ben DeForest and Sarah Omer] wanted to be involved and inclusive to the whole community and bring the community together. There isn’t a lot on the Island for the LGBTQ community. I’m queer myself, so to be a part of it is really important.”

Both the 11 am and 2 pm shows were sold out. Seats were filled by people of all ages, genders, and races. Year-round resident Heather Mangione said it was her first Drag Brunch at the Red Cat Kitchen: “I usually work weekends, but I made it a priority to plan ahead this year. Drag brunches are like a community to me — it’s like going to church on Sunday surrounded by your people.”

The tables were decorated with Pride swag, including stickers, drink cozies, colorful fans, and bracelets spelling out, “Y’all means all.” The menu included dishes such as fried chicken and waffles, salad with salmon, vegetable strata, and more, and the cocktail list had specialty drinks named after historical figures like Marsha P. Johnson.

The headliner was Boston’s Mizery, who was also a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “Most of our performers are from the Boston area and the East Coast,” Lee said. “The performers vary in what they do. There are a lot of dance numbers, lip-syncing, crowd work, and they bring in a DJ.”

Performer Lilly Rose Valore, also from Boston, said she was excited to be on-Island. “This is my first time here. I love it. I will definitely have to come back and check it out … when I’m not working!” she said, patting her hot pink wig.

As drinks flowed and food came out, Mizery grabbed the microphone and got things rolling. “I’ve got an amazing drag show for you this evening,” she shared. “You are going to have a good time! … And I want to say one more thing — Happy Pride!”

The applause was nearly nonstop, the music was cranking, and the crowd was boisterous. At one point Mizery, dressed in a short plaid skirt, climbed into the lap of Island artist Harry Seymour, then picked him up and danced with him wrapped around her waist. They both received a huge round of applause, and Seymour took a bow.

Though some folks were more gregarious than others, it seemed everyone was having a blast. “A drag lunch is way out of my comfort zone normally,” audience member Andrew Berry said. “But I gotta say it’s kind of joyous and delightful to see these folks having such a good time.”

Wearing a sparkly rainbow leotard with fringe, Lilly Rose danced throughout the house, pulling off not one, not two, but three splits. Stef Anya, who gave a lap dance to a man wearing a shirt covered with sharks, sang and danced to a compilation of songs by Cher. Jazmin Star knew how to turn up the heat by performing a bit of a stiptease, complete with star pasties.

Throughout the performances, the crowd clapped, screamed, and beckoned the dancers with dollar bills.

Though things were still going strong at 4 pm, the music was suddenly turned down, and owner Ben DeForest grabbed the mic. “We are in some f_____-up times right now,” he said. “And doing events like this is critical. The Pride movement has been picking up in Oak Bluffs, and so many people have done so much to support it. I can’t tell you how many times this has brought me to tears. I am really happy to have everyone here. That’s what this is all about.”

It is hard to be unhappy at a drag show, but if you missed this year’s Drag Brunch, be sure to mark your calendars for next year. Oh, and don’t forget your dollar bills.

