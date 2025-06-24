Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: I want to be what you see in me …

Saturday, June 28, is Tisbury Family Shellfish Day at Lagoon Pond, from 9 to noon. Call 774-563-1279 to report how many of your family will be there.

If you are income-eligible: Vineyard Power will explain how you sign up for savings at the Oak Bluffs library this Saturday, June 28, at 10:30 am. Bring your electric bill, and sign up for a no- cost energy assessment, or ask for a review of your current supplier.

If you or your friends who knit or crochet can help, the volunteers of Clothes to Go at our Methodist Church would love your knit or crocheted hats, mittens (no scarves), for any age, especially blankets of any size, and lots of baby hats, by September. These are free as needed.

I just discovered that to arrange a Walmart return, I had to call Arizona. Did you know that?

NOAA warns the Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than usual. A warming planet and warming sea are expected to bring more storms. Scientists told the BBC that widespread firings of government researchers by Trump’s administration could endanger efforts to monitor and predict where they might hit.

Martha Hall Kelly. author of “The Martha’s Vineyard Beach and Book Club,” will be at the Cornell Theatre at 6 pm on Wednesday, July 9. She will talk with her sister, Polly Simpkins, about their mother’s story and the role it plays in the novel, with books available for onsite purchase through Bunch of Grapes Bookstore. Polly Simpkins is a minister, and founder of Petal Sky. She is a fourth-generation Islander, a story gatherer, and a DJ at MVY Radio. Polly lives in Vineyard Haven.

At 6 pm on Tuesday, July 15, our library welcomes Island naturalist Richard Johnson for a report on the history and conservation status of “Martha’s Vineyard’s Turtles.” All are welcome, at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, above the Tisbury Town Hall. Free.

The Seattle Times had a news flash last week that the latest money-saving idea to come out of Washington, D.C., involves forcing the “disposal” of up to 3.3 million acres of public lands across the West, including stretches of Western Washington “we’ve spent decades working to protect.” I had not been aware of that.

My sympathies to the family of Nancy West, one of those special people who leave an impression on your heart and on your life.

Happy anniversary to Robert and Juliana Rogers. Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Nancy Cryer. Wish the best tomorrow to Leslie Craven. Happy birthday on Sunday to Emma Kristal. Lynne Benson parties on Monday. Tuesday belongs to Kenny Ivory. Marina Lent and Sioux Eagle celebrate on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Just be yourself. No one can say you are doing it wrong.

