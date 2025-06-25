‘Our Bodies, Our Power, Our Future’ rally

Indivisible Mass Coalition: Feminist Action Team and Family Planning of Martha’s Vineyard will hold a rally on Saturday, June 28, 11 am to noon, at Five Corners. On the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, community members, advocates, and leaders will rally for bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom under the banner “Our Bodies, Our Power, Our Future.” The rally is part of a statewide response to a national call to action: “Bigger than Dobbs II: Stop the GOP War on Women.”

Speakers include Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois, who made national headlines after the Dobbs decision by publicly pledging never to prosecute anyone seeking, receiving, or providing abortion care, and Vineyard resident and Emmy-winning producer, author, and advocate Laurie David, who produced “The Social Dilemma,” “The Biggest Little Farm,” and the Academy awardwinning “An Inconvenient Truth.” Her latest project, “1972: The Rock Opera,” tells the story of the year before Roe v. Wade — a timely and urgent reminder of what’s at stake. Participants are encouraged to bring their signs, their friends, and their voices.