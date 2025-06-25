DJ Smooth B unites Martha’s Vineyard through music

1 of 4

On Martha’s Vineyard, when you hear music filling the room, chances are DJ Smooth B is behind the turntables. Sterling Bishop, affectionately known as DJ Smooth B, isn’t just the Island’s go-to DJ — he’s a vibrant part of the community’s rhythm. With more than two decades of experience, his ability to seamlessly mix everything from hip-hop and R&B to reggae and Afrobeat has made him a favorite at weddings, parties, and major Island events.

Originally from Boston, Bishop has made Martha’s Vineyard his home for more than 15 years, bringing his infectious energy not only to dance floors but also into community spaces. Beyond spinning records, he’s deeply invested in giving back, serving as the director of community outreach for the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. He spent over a decade coaching at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School — including five years with the football team and five years each with the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs — and now continues that commitment by volunteering each fall as a basketball coach at the Boys & Girls Club. It’s this balance of passion for music and community that sets him apart.

Resilience is woven into DJ Smooth B’s journey and his work. When the world was thrown into uncertainty during the pandemic, Bishop didn’t pause — he adapted and innovated, launching “Club Quarantine,” a virtual dance party that kept the Island connected and spirits lifted during some of the darkest days. His music became more than entertainment; it was a form of healing, unity, and hope — a testament to how resilience can take many forms, especially through creative expression.

I remember the first time I attended one of DJ Smooth B’s events. The energy in the room was electric, filled with people from every walk of life: landscapers, healthcare and hospitality personnel, painters, schoolteachers, and more. What struck me most was the feeling of togetherness, a rare moment where differences melted away and everyone was united by the beat. Bishop’s open-format style took us on a journey through genres, but one moment stands out: When he dropped classic funk tracks that echoed the spirit of the Funkadelic era. The crowd sang along to Black anthems rooted in that powerful tradition, channeling resilience and pride in every note. It was more than just a dance floor — it felt like a shared celebration of history, culture, and strength.

His reputation? Impeccable. From intimate Island gatherings to high-profile celebrations with figures like President Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett, DJ Smooth B has earned the well-deserved nickname “DJ to the Stars.” He’s also a highlight at the Legacy Week for historically Black colleges and universities, and other annual Island events that draw people from near and far.

If you’re lucky enough to attend an event where DJ Smooth B is spinning, you’ll quickly understand why his beats aren’t just music, they’re a soundtrack of community, celebration, resilience, and lasting memories. His work reminds us all that music is good for the soul. We can take a page out of his book by embracing connection, joy, and strength through the power of rhythm.