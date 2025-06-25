A group of visionaries: Film screening and discussion

On Saturday, July 5, at 2:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a screening of the film “There Is Another Way,” followed by a discussion.

“There Is Another Way” tells the story of a group of visionaries who refuse to surrender to violence and injustice. Combatants for Peace, nominated for two Nobel Peace Prizes, is an extraordinary binational group of former enemy combatants –– Israelis and Palestinians –– working together during an ongoing armed conflict. Confronted with the devastation and escalating violence of Oct. 7 and the war in Gaza, the very core of the movement faces great challenges in showing that there is another way. The first question they must answer relates to their own beliefs: Is another way possible?

Expanding the Conversation: Israel/Palestine is a group of Islanders that formed after Oct. 7 to come together to have difficult conversations, raise awareness, and inspire action toward lasting peace. Expanding the Conversation stands for peace, truth, justice, and humanity, and against Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and all forms of racism and dehumanization. Free and open to the public. For more information about this event, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.