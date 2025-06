Movement Speaks with Naomi Goldberg Haas is a daily workshop series for the dancer coming back to the studio seeking improved mental and physical health and social interaction. Emphasis on correct alignment, articulation, and connected movement. Registration is encouraged. It’s on Monday, June 30, through Thursday, July 3, and Saturday, July 5, from 11 am to 12:30 pm at The Yard in Chilmark. Event contact: Edgard Arty, edgardarty@dancetheyard.org, 617-388-7883.