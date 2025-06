Vineyard Artisans Festival is a summer tradition and the only weekly, juried art show where the public can meet and buy directly from Island artisans. There will also be demonstrations of many fine art techniques. It’s on Thursdays and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm at Grange Hall, 1067 State Road, West Tisbury. For questions, contact Andrea Rogers, artisan02557@yahoo.com, 508-693-7927.