Active Arts Summer Camp launches on M.V.

As the need for accessible early childhood programs grows, Active Arts Summer Camp provides a nurturing space where children ages 3 to 5 can explore art, music, movement, and outdoor play, led by licensed and experienced educators.

“Young children, especially those under 5, deserve engaging and locally rooted activities,” says Jenna Robichau, founder and certified arts educator behind Active Arts. With more than 18 years of teaching preschoolers and community arts programs under her belt, Robichau is passionate about filling the gap in Vineyard childcare. Active Arts will run outdoors at Island Children’s School in West Tisbury through July and August, and still has open slots for the upcoming weeks.

This summer, Active Arts is also exploring the chance to establish a year-round arts enrichment space. Robichau is currently looking at rental properties on-Island, and hopes to secure a location by fall, laying the groundwork for inclusive programming — including arts, music, creative play, grownup-and-me classes, dance classes, and special events — for children up to age 12.

Camp details:

Ages 3 to 5

Weekly sessions held Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 1 pm, July 7 to August 21

Location: Island Children’s School, West Tisbury

Island parents are encouraged to reserve their spot quickly by visiting www.activeartsmvy.com, emailing activeartsmvy@gmail.com, or calling 586-943-5559.

Looking ahead, Robichau welcomes inquiries from parents, business owners, and community leaders interested in supporting a year-round arts space. Donations, in-kind assistance, and partnership opportunities are appreciated.