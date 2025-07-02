Summer is in full swing, and the Fourth of July 4th is Friday. It is always a challenge on a sunny day when the clock strikes three, because we have to if we are staying quiet in Chilmark, and watching sunset and fireworks accompanied by rumbly booms through binoculars. Depending on where you go on the north shore, and how dark and clear the night, you can see low on the horizon displays of fireworks, from Cuttyhunk to New Bedford and Woods Hole. Or meeting friends, running into more, seeing the always fabulous wonderful parade floats, and cheering everyone who walks or rides the long and winding route. Followed by dinner, fabulous conversations, and a spectacular fireworks display over the Edgartown harbor.

Congratulations to Native Earth Teaching Farm’s Dandelion, an adorable pigmy goat, and welcome to her triplets. We will be able to visit with the babies soon. Greta and Crescent are due to have theirs any day. The farm’s summer hours are Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm. On Saturdays, from 1 to 6 pm, they host a Crafters meet-up. Sunday has Indigo dye baths from 1 to 4 pm.

Sig Van Raan sent in the following Chilmark Softball report for June 29: “The first game of the season is usually considered a preliminary, “practice” game, with minimal attendance, but this season’s first game felt like a mid-July game, with 24 players showing up. Great to see so many new faces and younger players as well.

“Rookie Ted Gavin made his Chilmark Softball debut with some well-placed clothesline drives and a dramatic headfirst slide into first base to avoid being the second out of a double-play scenario. It was the play of the game, as he stood up amid a massive cloud of dust.

“The first game featured a great comeback by Han’s team, who at one point were down 6-0, and rallied in the last inning to win 8-6. It was a stunning comeback, and a lot of fun. Second game was a blowout, for reasons that baffled me, as the teams looked pretty even on paper. Ted’s dive into first was definitely the play of the day! And I’ve been working with Rafael, and we both are happy at first or third.

“Next week’s game will include the official opening ceremony. All are welcome. The field is off Tabor House Road on Pasture Road. The games are Sunday morning, and start at 8 am.”

Iggy’s in Menemsha is now open every day, from 7 am to 1 pm.

The Tuesday night, 4:30–6:30 pm Chilmark Lobster Roll sales continue. I miss Emmett Carroll and Teddy Mayhew every time we set up. They were best friends, manned the cash, and seemed to always be laughing. And somehow even though grief was a big shadow, the edges started to curl, and memories came without pain. I am so grateful to have shared some of life with them. I appreciate the Jewish saying, “May their memory be a blessing.” We are resilient, stand by one another, and along with the work of life, may we remember to reach for joy, and laugh.