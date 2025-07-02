Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation invests $200,000

The Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation awarded $200,000 through grants to Island Housing Trust and the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard. The grants will support initiatives focused on youth programming, community engagement, and housing insecurity.

The Island Housing Trust Corporation received a $100,000 grant to support Bellevue Veterans Community, a neighborhood of 12 affordable housing rental apartments in Oak Bluffs. This development is designed for low- to moderate-income Island veterans, and will include a dedicated community center offering wraparound services such as peer-to-peer social networks, mental health care, and food security resources.

The YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard received a $100,000 grant to double the facility’s size. With a 24 percent increase in the year-round Island population over the past decade, and approximately 85 percent of families relying on YMCA programming, the YMCA is currently serving more than 1,200 individuals each day. The new space will include two toddler rooms, additional group exercise studios, a training center, and a multipurpose gymnasium with an elevated track, enabling collaboration with local schools and organized sports for Island youth.

“These grants reflect our deep commitment to investing in the organizations that support and strengthen the Island community,” said Andrea Borowiecki, vice president of charitable giving and community engagement at Rockland Trust. “Both the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard and Island Housing Trust are creating lasting change –– from expanding essential youth programs to addressing the urgent housing needs of Island veterans. We are proud to support these initiatives and build a better tomorrow, not just for the individuals and families who live here today, but for generations to come.”

For information about the Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation, please visit rocklandtrust.com/charitablegiving.