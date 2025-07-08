Land Bank expands Norton Farm

A little over three acres of West Tisbury woodlands have been added to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank’s conservation lands, helping to move forward a plan that’s been two decades in the works.

The Land Bank purchased two lots, one from Christopher Brooks and another from Mary-Louise Williams, totaling 3.3 acres for $800,000 on June 30.

James Lengyel, Land Bank executive director, said the lots were integrated into the abutting John Presbury Norton Farm, increasing the conservation area to 145 acres.

“The lots arose as priorities because of an effort in West Tisbury starting some twenty years ago to protect lands along public roads,” Lengyel said in an email. “The town created an open space committee and a roadside committee and the two committees studied the town’s road network, made recommendations[,] and urged the Land Bank to focus on properties that will keep the scenic roadsides intact.”

Lengyel said the sellers sold the properties at discounted rates, saying “comparing sale price to assessed value, it’s approximately 40 percent.”

“Anytime a seller reduces a price for conservation means that the Land Bank’s purchasing power elsewhere is greater,” Lengyel said.

Last month, the Land Bank purchased a 12.6-acre lot on Chappaquiddick for $3 million.