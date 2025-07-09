Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members and guests of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game. Here are the results:

First, Sammi Burns with a PERFECT grand slam card 13/6 +149

Second, Doug Werther, also with a PERFECT grand slam card 12/6 +86

Third, Byram Devine with a 11/5 +82 card

Fourth, Ed Montesion with a 10/5 +58 card

Fifth, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +33 card

There were 11 skunks, which is a game won by more than 30 points. There were five 24-point hands, by Tricia Bergeron, Collin Evanson, Bo Picard, Sammi Burns, and Byram Devine.

We meet every Wednesday at the MVRHS in the Culinary Dining Room. The entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.

If you can play a game in 15 to 20 minutes, please come join us and have some fun!