MVC gets state grants to clean Island ponds

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) has received two state water quality grants from the Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to clean Island ponds. The grants are administered through MassDEP, with funding through Sections 604(b) and 319 of the federal Clean Water Act. The 604(b) grant of $280,000 and the 319 grant of $100,000 will be used to achieve the MVC’s goal of cleaning up our Island ponds. The MVC water resources team looks forward to collaborating with its partners in planning and coordinating programs aimed at reducing, remediating, and restoring water quality in Island watersheds.

Martha’s Vineyard has 27 saltwater and 61 freshwater ponds, which support fishing industries and the Island’s ecosystem. These ponds are also essential for recreation, aesthetics, and the Island economy. Of the 15 major coastal ponds, nine are identified as impaired due to nitrogen, with each Island town having at least one impaired body of water. The grants will allow the MVC to focus on three key areas: preparing watershed management plans, conducting water-quality analyses, and increasing capacity-building opportunities. These actions are intended to ensure that all communities on Martha’s Vineyard have access to essential information, resources, and opportunities to address their water resource needs.

MVC invites all stakeholders, partners, and supporters to join us in celebrating this achievement. For more details, updates, and inquiries, please contact Sheri Caseau, MVC water resource planner, at caseau@mvcommision.org, or Rachel Sorrentino, principal at RJS Development Solutions, at rjsorrentino@rjsdevelopmentsolutions.com.