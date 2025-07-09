Real estate transactions: June 30 – July 4

Chilmark

June 30, Linda Ludwig, Bank of America NA, U.S. Trust Co. of New York, and the Estate of Anna Glen Butler Vietor sold 0 North Road to Timothy Broderick for $60,000.

July 3, Richard B. Osterberg, trustee of Virginia F. Poole Revocable Trust, and the Estate of Everett H. Poole sold 10 Basin Road to 10 Basin Road LLC for $3,100,000.

Edgartown

June 30, Molly Flam and Christopher Arno Ewing sold 8 Baylies Way to Lucas Brewer for $700,000.

July 1, Linda Loring Hathaway, trustee of Linda Loring Hathaway Living Trust, and Daniel Dana Gaines, trustee of Daniel Dana Gaines Living Trust, sold 24 Smiths Way to 24 Smiths Way LLC for $2,375,000.

July 2, Charles B. Leitner III and Rose Marie P. Leitner sold 14 Katama Farm South Road to Melissa E. Sydney, trustee of 14 Katama Farm South Road Realty Trust, for $5,250,000.

July 2, Darlene Walter sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 411 Week 19 to Joey S. Lapointe for $4,000.

July 2, Mary Jane Long sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 507 Week 19 to Corinne Alyce Viveiros for $3,500.

July 2, David G. Sacino sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 312 Week 37 to Alan Rock and Janina Nowak for $3,500.

July 2, Rosalie Lazarus sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 312 Week 27 to Sharen Clugston and Thomas Clugston for $10,000.

July 2, James W. Clabby III and Mary Kathleen Clabby sold 68 Winter St. Unit 2 to Jeffrey Thompson and Laura Thompson for $850,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 2, Yvonne A. Michelson and Richard C. Michelson, trustees of Michelson Family 2025 Trust, sold 28 Second Ave. to Lamar Moreis and Nyssa Duarte for $975,000.

July 3, Fernando Almeida sold 134 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to Debora Da Costa for $50,000.

Tisbury

June 30, Warley Miranda and Andrea Carla De Araujo Silva sold 191 Spring Hill Road to Francismar Dias and Janaina Helena Da Silva for $1,325,000.

June 30, Peter Bernard Rich and Ellen Bridget Sullivan sold 10 Bernard Circle to Anthony J. Rebello Jr. and Tiffany Rebello for $1,050,000.

July 3, John H. Hoskins III, trustee of Revocable Trust Agreement of William Keller Hoskins, sold 79 Rachels Way to Robert Donohue, trustee of Sagamore Avenue Realty Trust, for $6,200,000.

West Tisbury

June 30, Christopher R. Brooks, trustee of Forty Acres Nominee Trust, sold 247 State Road to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $400,000.

June 30, Mary-Louise Williams, trustee of Mary-Louise Williams Trust, sold 239 State Road to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $400,000.

July 1, Merry Fam LLC sold 140 Merry Farm Road to Donald L. Hendricks, trustee of Donald L. Hendricks 2022 Family Trust, and Tina M. Lodovico, trustee of Tina M. Lodovico 2022 Family Trust, for $3,925,000.

July 1, Matthew L. Mincone sold 10 Red Pony Road to Carl S. Sherman and Jodi L. Sherman for $1,595,000.

July 2, Mary Clare Bonaccorsi, trustee of Mary Clare Bonaccorsi Revocable Trust, sold 51 Black Brook Crossing to Eric Kocher, trustee of Eric Kocher Revocable Trust, for $1,950,000.

July 3, Marc L. Daniels and Mary Beth Daniels sold 67 Hidden Village Road to James L. Waters for $2,900,000.