Art association to honor Manuel Swartz Roberts

From 1904 to 1954, Manuel Swartz Roberts hand-wrought more than 200 catboats in the 1840 building now known as the Old Sculpin Gallery, across from the Chappy Ferry. Each year the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association (MVAA) hosts a weeklong celebration — this year from July 19 to 25 — honoring Roberts’ legacy and his contributions, not only as a boatbuilder but as a person who embodied community spirit in every aspect of his life and work.

Roberts’ legacy is an Island treasure, and through the MVAA’s art and archival exhibit — as well as the Catboat Parade of Sail, the Manuel Swartz Roberts Cup Race, and a public reception celebrating the catboat — he is celebrated. All events are free and open to the public of all ages. The schedule for July 19, the opening day, is Catboats, Captains & Coffee, 10 am, Old Sculpin Gallery; Parade of Sail, 12:30 pm, with Manuel Swartz Roberts Cup following, Memorial Wharf; Ice Cream Social, 1 – 2 pm, Old Sculpin Gallery; Sailors’ and Artists’ Reception, 4 – 6 pm, Old Sculpin Gallery. For more information, visit oldsculpingallery.org/catboats.