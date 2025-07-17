Edgartown library is hosting a special authors’ festival in the library’s Program Room. Meet with local and visiting authors, hear excerpts from their work, and purchase signed copies of their books. Featured authors are Alison Bass, T. Elizabeth Bell, Holly Bellebuono, Tom Dresser, Nicole Galland, Joshua Hammer, Diane Kiesel, and Glyn Vincent.

Edgartown Books will be at this event to sell books. Accepted payment methods may vary; cash is recommended if you intend to purchase books. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library, in collaboration with Edgartown Books.Thursday, July 17, 5:30 to 7:30 pm.