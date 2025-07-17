Circuit Arts presents Hitch & the Giddyup

Hitch & the Giddyup will perform at the Grange Hall on Friday, July 18, at 7:30 pm, marking the return of Circuit Arts’ “Live from the Grange” series.

Hitch & the Giddyup is a high-energy blend of barroom country, bluegrass drive, and back-porch Americana. Known for tight harmonies and a loose, joyful stage presence, the quintet has earned spots at leading roots festivals like Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in New York and the upcoming Podunk Bluegrass Festival in Connecticut. They have shared the stage with acclaimed artists such as Nashville’s Darrell Scott, Sierra Hull, and Aoife O’Donovan. They have also released three studio albums, and are set to release a fourth later this year.

“We’re excited to perform on the Vineyard for the first time since before the pandemic,” seasonal resident and mandolin player David Kaye says. “The Grange is a wonderful place for music, and we’re thrilled to be part of the great programming that Circuit Arts is putting on.”

Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at circuitarts.org/hitchandthegiddyup. A full listing of Circuit Arts events can be found at circuitarts.org/events. “Live from the Grange: Hitch & the Giddyup” is presented by Circuit Arts and produced by Circuit Stage.