Vineyard in sight for Nantucket Sound swimmers

Editor’s note: Nine swimmers are attempting to swim a relay across Nantucket Sound from Nantucket to Martha’s Vineyard. Reporter Hayley Duffy is providing updates from a ship following the swimmers.

NANTUCKET SOUND — After five hours of swimming by Tuesday at noon, all nine swimmers attempting a relay swim from Nantucket to Martha’s Vineyard have spent at least an hour in the open ocean. Chappaquiddick is in their view.

Navigators aboard boats nearby have just told swimmers and their accompanying kayakers to go further north in order to avoid a rip current and being swept south as they go further in Muskeget Channel.

Led by Doug McConnell, English Channel swimmer, open-ocean endurance athlete and seasonal Island resident, the swimmers are attempting to be the first to complete the stretch in this direction. It is McConnell’s fourth attempt; his previous three lone swims were thwarted by weather, tides and jellyfish.

All swimmers are wearing a shark-deterrent band, and former Chilmark select board chair Jim Malkin is heading the safety-and-support boat to watch out for other marine traffic.

The waters have remained relatively calm, and the water temperature has been around 70 degrees.

***

McConnell is the co-founder of A Long Swim, a nonprofit that designs and manages open-water swimming events to raise funds to research amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. McConnell lost his father, Dr. David McConnell, and sister, Ellen, to the disease.

The summer Island resident, who started open-water swimming in 2009 after years at the pool and a successful career on the University of Illinois swim team, has crossed the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, swum from Molokai to Oahu in Hawaii, and circled Manhattan.