Aquinnah seeks residents for waterways committee

The Aquinnah Select Board is seeking interested residents to serve on a waterways committee. As stated in “Aquinnah Waterways Rules and Regulations,” “The purpose of these regulations is to establish standard policies and practices within Aquinnah waters to provide for the safety of moored and berthed vessels, safety on all Aquinnah waters, and to preserve the historic uses of the ponds.” If you are interested in serving on the waterways committee, please reach out to Jeffrey Madison at townadministrator@aquinnah-ma.gov.