Michael Andrew Capen Jr.

Paulina Capen and Michael Capen of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Michael Andrew Capen Jr., on July 13, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Michael weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces.



Sylvia Genevieve Barnes

Ellie Barnes and Max Barnes of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Sylvia Genevieve Barnes, on July 17, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sylvia weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Hazel Xiques

Corey Thomas and Moss Xiques of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Hazel Xiques, on July 18, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hazel weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.