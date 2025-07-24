Cribbage Club results

Twenty-four members and guests came to play our favorite game on Wednesday evening. The results are below:

First, Collin Evanson with a 12/5 +114 card

Second, Bo Picard with a 11/5 +66 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +79 card

Fourth, Bob Hakenson with a 8/4 +35 card

Fifth, Alan Michaels with a 8/4 +23 card

Congratulations to Bill Russell for another beautiful 28-point hand! There were a total of 12 skunks, which is a game won by more than 30 points. There were four 24-point hands, by Ed Montesion, Paul Humphrey, Andria Jason, and Kathy Kinsman.

If you play, come on over and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room; the entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP!