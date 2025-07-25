Steamship manager still needs to be accountable 

To the Editor:

The SSA chaos continues with a perfect storm: the decision to continue construction on the new terminal building in Woods Hole during the busiest time of the year coupled with the rampant cancellations of the “new” refurbished boats due to mechanical issues. A new general manager has not yet been hired, despite the announcement of the resignation of the current GM, Bob Davis, almost a year ago, on Sept.17, 2024. Davis continues to run all operations because the SSA board allowed the actual resignation to be effective over a year out — on Oct. 31, 2025.

It is important to highlight what we, as ticketholders, are paying for as part of the package Davis received upon submitting his resignation. This was approved by the Steamship Authority board:

From the date he submitted his resignation on Sept. 17, 2024, Davis is to remain the general manager for a 13-month period, until Oct. 31, 2025. At that point, he becomes a “senior advisor” for at least an additional 18 months (Nov. 1, 2025, until at least April 30, 2027).

While the initial term of the senior advisor is guaranteed through April 30, 2027, the agreement automatically continues until there is a six-month notice provided by the Steamship Authority to Davis.

Therefore, from the submission of his resignation through the end of the term of the separation agreement, Davis is being compensated for a minimum of 31 months.

Davis will be compensated for at least 18 months as a senior advisor, with the same salary he received as a GM, including salary increases that the “Authority may determine that it is desirable to do so.”

Throughout the entire term of the agreement, Davis receives the same fringe benefits as other nonunion employees, including medical, dental, life, and long-term disability insurance.

Davis is entitled to one week of vacation for each three month-period worked. During his term as senior advisor, Davis will be compensated for six weeks of vacation time, even more if the agreement is extended. If he does not take the vacation, he will receive compensation for unused vacation time at the end of the term of the agreement.

For the entire term of the agreement, through at least April 30, 2027, Davis will be provided with a SUV or midsize vehicle, along with all related expenses – fuel, maintenance, and insurance.

Both Davis and his spouse will receive medical and dental benefits until they both are eligible for Medicare, even after the term of the agreement.

Ticketholders will be paying the duplicative expense of both the old and new GM for a minimum of 18 months.

The terms listed above are factual. The agreement was obtained by filing a Freedom of Information Act request to the SSA.

The agreement states that its intent is to “make possible full work productivity by assuring the Employee’s morale and peace of mind with respect to future security.” What about the peace of mind of the people who rely on the Steamship as a “lifeline,” and pay for the tickets, the new building, and the “new” boats? We urge the SSA board to put into effect performance standards/goals that must be met to continue these payments, such as adherence to timelines and budgets, and running boats that work. What is in place now is not working for the community served by the SSA. The extremely favorable terms granted to Davis only add insult to injury. We can only hope that fares will not be increased to pay for all of this.

Amy Cody, Margaret Hannemann, Alysha Norbury, Beth O’Connor, Nat Trumbull

Steering committee of the Steamship Authority Citizens’ Action Group