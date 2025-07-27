Car crash through Oak Bluffs embankment

The driver of a vehicle was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after striking a curb and then launching through a wooden guardrail across from the Lookout Tavern.

Oak Bluffs Fire and emergency services were dispatched at 8:30 this morning after the crash, and one person was transported by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

“When first arriving, units found a four-door vehicle that went over the curb, through the wooden guardrail and over the embankment,” deputy fire chief of Oak Bluffs, Stephen Foster said.

The driver’s identity and reasons for the crash are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.