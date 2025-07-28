Hospital reaches housing fundraising goal

1 of 2

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital announced that they have secured the final funding for its workforce housing development adjacent to Navigator Home skilled nursing facility in Edgartown and that residents should be moving in starting in September.

The housing project on Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road includes 48 units of housing for staff with 76 bedrooms in total, a project that has received praise from top state officials for meeting local workforce housing challenges.

Earlier this month, the hospital announced that it had reached the $30 million fundraising goal for the project that officials say is seven years in the making.

“What an incredible week it has been for Martha’s Vineyard Hospital — and for our entire Island community,” Martha’s Vineyard Hospital President Denise Schepici is quoted in a release announcing the fundraising target. “I am filled with pride and emotion at what we have been able to achieve together.”

Aside from meeting the goal, the hospital also announced that 35 employees who entered the workforce housing lottery and were deemed eligible by the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority would have a space in the new apartments.

“We’re not just building housing — we’re building stability, community, and a stronger future for healthcare on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Schepici.

Staff are expected to start moving into apartments on Sept. 1.